Woman fined for breaching closure order of Peterborough flat closed over drug concerns

25B Lincoln Road was closed due to concerns about drug use and anti-social behaviour.

A woman who was found inside a flat that had been “closed” by police following complaints about drug use and anti-social behaviour (ASB) has been fined.

Joanne Manning, 43, was arrested inside 25B Lincoln Road, Peterborough city centre, on January 18 last year, alongside two other women.

The flat had been partially closed by the local neighbourhood policing team on December 20, 2023 following complaints about drug supply, use and related ASB surrounding use of the flat.

The order, which was in place until March 19 last year, prohibited anyone other than the legal tenant, emergency services, support services including Peterborough City Council employees, Cozy Homes staff and contractors for Cozy Homes, from entering the flat.

Failure to comply with a closure order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

Officers were carrying out compliance checks on the evening of January 18 last year, when the three women were found inside the flat, alongside the legal tenant.

The trio were arrested and charged with breaching a closure order; however this was later dismissed at court in relation to two of the women.

Manning, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (18 February) where she was fined £400 after previously pleading guilty to breaching a closure order.

PC Tom Maltby, from Peterborough’s city centre NPT, said: “Concerns were brought to our attention about open drug use around the flat and its neighbouring property – flat 25A which also had a partial closure order in place – as well as intimidating and anti-social behaviour.

“We have persistently tackled the issues surrounding this flat, with 11 arrests for breaching the order – some of which have resulted in imprisonment.

“I hope this action shows the local community that we are listening to their concerns, but also sends out a message to those flouting the law that we will enforce these orders and put anyone found to be breaching them before the courts.”