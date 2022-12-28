A woman has been charged with assault after allegedly spitting at another woman during ‘an argument’ at the annual meeting of the Fitzwilliam Hunt on Boxing Day.

The hunt traditionally meet in Stilton, near Peterborough, at lunchtime on December 26, with both anti-hunt protestors and hunt supporters gathering in the village square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year saw large crowds gathering for the event.

Police confirmed one woman had been arrested and charged with assault at the event.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 12pm on Monday (26 December) officers were on patrol in Stilton High Street when it was alleged a woman had spat at another woman following an argument.