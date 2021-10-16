Woman charged after allegedly shining laser pen in eyes of driver of train headed to Peterborough
A woman has been charged after British Transport Police said a laser pen was shone in the eyes of the driver of a train on its way to Peterborough.
The incident happened just before 9pm on Monday as the train, which was on route to Peterborough, was in the St Neots area.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and obstructing the railway.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Saint Neots at 8.53pm on Monday 11 October following reports of a trespasser shining a torch into the driver’s cab of a train.
“Officers attended and conducted a search of the area. A woman was located and arrested on suspicion of trespass and obstructing the railway.”
In a Tweet, BTP said a laser pen had been used.
The woman has since been charged and is awaiting a court appearance.