Woman caught stealing baubles from Peterborough city centre Christmas tree

The incident took place at 2.30am on Saturday (November 20). A 29-year-old woman, of no fixed address, admitted theft at the scene and the incident was resolved by way of a community resolution.

As well as this, a “friend” of the woman was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to bins in the city centre and for possessing a class A drug. Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old woman from Corby, Northamptonshire, was arrested at 3.12am in Laxton Square on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a class A drug. She was given an adult caution.