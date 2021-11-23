Woman caught stealing baubles from Peterborough city centre Christmas tree
A woman has been caught stealing baubles from Peterborough’s Christmas tree in Cathedral Square.
The incident took place at 2.30am on Saturday (November 20). A 29-year-old woman, of no fixed address, admitted theft at the scene and the incident was resolved by way of a community resolution.
As well as this, a “friend” of the woman was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to bins in the city centre and for possessing a class A drug. Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old woman from Corby, Northamptonshire, was arrested at 3.12am in Laxton Square on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a class A drug. She was given an adult caution.
Peterborough Police (@PboroCops) tweeted: “A woman was caught taking baubles from the Cathedral Square Christmas tree.
“Her friend was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to bins and possessing a class A drug after officers found this bag, which probably wasn’t artificial snow.”