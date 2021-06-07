Woman caught driving more than four times over drink drive limit in Peterborough
A woman was caught behind the wheel more than four times over the drink drive limit in Peterborough.
Elina Osite (41) was stopped while she was driving a Ford Mondeo on Bourges Boulevard on March 1 this year.
She gave a reading of 144 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Osite pleaded guilty to drink driving at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
She was ordered to take part in a community order, in cludinga mental health treatment requirement for 12 months, and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days. SHe was also ordered to take part in 150 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85. She was banned from driving for 32 months - although this can be reduced by 32 weeks if a drink drive rehabilitation course is completed by March 10 2023.