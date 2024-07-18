Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman murdered her friend at his Peterborough home and then left his body for four days before calling police to confess.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne-Marie Burrowes, 52, killed Paul Knowles, 56, on October 26 last year by assaulting him to his face and then shoving a sock down his throat.

She called police on 30 October to say she had killed a man but refused to say who or where.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, on 19 November, she called police again to confess that she couldn’t live with the guilt. In this call she named Mr Knowles and told officers what she had done to him and where they would find his body.

Anne-Marie Burrowes (left), who has been found guilty of murdering Paul Knowles (right)

Burrowes claimed self-defence but today (18 July) at Cambridge Crown Court she was found guilty of murder. She is due to be sentenced next week.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a horrific and tragic case where a man has lost his life after being violently assaulted and having a sock forced into his throat.

“Burrowes’ actions showed there was no other intention than to kill him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts remain with Paul’s son, family and friends at this difficult time, and we hope this conviction provides some sense of justice for them.

Police at the murder scene at Farriers Court

“I would like to add my thanks to the police major crime investigation team, Crown Prosecution Service and prosecution counsel for their hard work and a great collaborative effort.”

The court had heard how Burrowes and Mr Knowles would regularly meet at the latter’s flat in Farriers Court, to drink alcohol, but on 26 October, things turned violent and she killed Knowles.

Burrowes left, taking Mr Knowles’ bank card with her and used it at a shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After first calling police, she claimed to be having recurring nightmares and gave no other details.

However, following her second call, officers found his body and discovered he had significant injuries to his face, eyes and neck. A sock had been lodged in the back of his throat, blocking his airway.

Burrowes was tracked down the following day at a property in Mountbatten Way, Ravensthorpe.

On arrest she said: “One of them ones where you wish you hadn’t turned up at all, you know, and turn the clocks back sort of thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In interview she gave a prepared statement, which explained she and Mr Knowles had been alcoholics. She claimed she had gone to his flat where he had become abusive and had prevented her from leaving.

She claimed when she had tried to leave, he had come at her with a bottle, and she had acted in self-defence, hitting him a couple of times before fleeing.

She said she didn’t remember what had happened after that and it had all become a blur but claimed he had been alive when she left.

A forensic post-mortem examination revealed Mr Knowles had died from airway obstruction from the sock, and facial fractures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Knowles’ son, Nathan Naylor, previously paid an emotional tribute to his “hero” father, who was known as Knobby.

He said: “My dad was my hero. He spent 22 years and one day in the Royal Navy.

“He was a loving father, son and brother. Such a pure soul and loved by many. Fair winds and calm seas.”