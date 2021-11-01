Woman bailed after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Peterborough stabbing
A woman arrested in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough has been bailed by police.
The woman was arrested following the stabbing, which took place on Thursday evening in Oxney Road.
Officers were called at 8.19pm on Thursday following reports of violence.
Police attended, together with paramedics, and found a man who had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.
He suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where last week he was described as being in a serious, but stable condition. He remains in a stable condition in hospital.
The victim, in his 30s, is believed to have been attacked by a group of people who then fled the scene.
A search of the area was carried out, together with the BCH Dog Unit, and a woman in her 30s was found nearby and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the attack.
She has now been bailed until November 21.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.