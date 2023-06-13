News you can trust since 1948
Woman assaulted at Cambridgeshire's Party in the Park festival

Victim was pulled to the ground by her hair and struck to the face.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault at a festival in March.

At about 8.30pm on Saturday (10 June), a woman, aged in her 40s, was assaulted by another woman during Party in the Park.

She was pulled to the ground by her hair and struck to the face, suffering minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
The assault took place near to the bandstand.

Witnesses should contact police through the force website using reference number 35/42933/23.