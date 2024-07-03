Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Woman has been bailed by police

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing danger to road users following an investigation in to reports of nails and screws being left in the road.

Lincolnshire Police said that over the course of around nine months, officers have received multiple reports that screws and nails had been left deliberately in the road in the Whaplode area.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Each of these reports has been taken very seriously, and we have been carrying out a number of enquiries since they were made.

Police said there had been a number of reports of incidents over several months

“The woman was arrested this morning (2 July) and has been interviewed and released on police bail pending further enquiries.