Woman arrested on suspicion of leaving screws and nails in the road near Spalding
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing danger to road users following an investigation in to reports of nails and screws being left in the road.
Lincolnshire Police said that over the course of around nine months, officers have received multiple reports that screws and nails had been left deliberately in the road in the Whaplode area.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Each of these reports has been taken very seriously, and we have been carrying out a number of enquiries since they were made.
“The woman was arrested this morning (2 July) and has been interviewed and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“We would encourage you to report any incident which may pose a risk to the public to the police so that we can investigate.”