Woman arrested after children, 2 and 5, found locked inside a house in Peterborough

Police were called by a delivery driver at 11:30am on Thursday morning (July 1) who was concerned about a child in a house in the city centre.

Police believed that there were two young children inside the house on their own so they decided to force entry and there they found a two-year-old and a five-year-old home alone. The children remain in care of the Police, with discussions ongoing with social services.

A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our neighbourhood policing team in the city centre arrested a woman on suspicion of child neglect.

“At about 11.30am we were called by a delivery driver who reported concerns for a child inside a house in the city centre.

“Believing there were two young children locked inside the house on their own, we forced entry and found they were indeed alone, at the young ages of two and five.

“Thank you to the delivery driver for acting on his instincts and calling us when he felt something wasn’t right.

“The children are currently in our care and we are working with social services to find the best solution for them.

“Child abuse comes in various forms and can affect anyone. Whether you’re a victim, friend or adult, it’s everyone’s responsibility to help stop the abuse and tell someone. Even if you’re unsure, you could help save a life.