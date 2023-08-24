News you can trust since 1948
Woman, 35, released on police bail after man stabbed at property in Peterborough

Large emergency service presence was seen on Wednesday
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST

A 35-year-old woman arrested after a stabbing at a property in Bretton has now been released on police bail, the force has confirmed to this newspaper today.

A man was treated for stab wounds at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 4.45pm with reports of violence at a property in Essendyke, Bretton, Peterborough.

“Officers and ambulance crews attended and a man was treated for stab wounds.”

The woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.