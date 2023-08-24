A 35-year-old woman arrested after a stabbing at a property in Bretton has now been released on police bail, the force has confirmed to this newspaper today.

A man was treated for stab wounds at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 4.45pm with reports of violence at a property in Essendyke, Bretton, Peterborough.

“Officers and ambulance crews attended and a man was treated for stab wounds.”