Woman, 35, released on police bail after man stabbed at property in Peterborough
Large emergency service presence was seen on Wednesday
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST
A 35-year-old woman arrested after a stabbing at a property in Bretton has now been released on police bail, the force has confirmed to this newspaper today.
A man was treated for stab wounds at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 4.45pm with reports of violence at a property in Essendyke, Bretton, Peterborough.
“Officers and ambulance crews attended and a man was treated for stab wounds.”
The woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.