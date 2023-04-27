A man who subjected his partner to a brutal, terrifying, six-hour attack has been jailed for more than six years.

Police have welcomed the sentence handed out to Daniel Holyoak, (39), who punched the victim numerous times, stamped all over her body, dragged her around by her hair and repeatedly slammed a door into her after returning home from a 10-day cocaine and alcohol binge.

It left her covered in bruises, with a missing front tooth, a swollen eye and shoe imprints all over her body.

Daniel Holyoak

The police were alerted to the attack on 12 July, 2021, when the victim went to an ambulance station for help.

Officers arrested Holyoak the following day at their home in Ramnoth Road, Wisbech, where the incident took place.

However, while on remand, Holyoak contacted the victim several times in a bid to get her to drop the charges.

At Cambridge Crown Court on 20 April, Holyoak was sentenced to six years and two months in prison after he pleaded guilty of grievous bodily harm and perverting the course of justice.

DC Tom Adams, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence handed out to Holyoak and said: “Putting the victim through such a terrifying and violent ordeal was completely inexcusable and I am pleased Holyoak has been brought to justice.