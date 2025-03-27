Wisbech man killed in crash involving suspected stolen BMW on M40

Two men have been arrested in connection with the collision

A Wisbech man was killed in a crash involving a suspected stolen car on the M40 in Buckinghamshire.

At around 10.41pm on Monday (24/3), a grey BMW 340i was driving on the M40, southbound between junction 9 and junction 8A.

It was then involved in a collision, where the road bends near Shabbington, into the northbound carriageway.

The collision happened on Monday

A 20-year-old man from Wisbech and a 34-year-old man from Evesham sadly died in the collision.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The BMW is believed to be stolen from the Oxfordshire area and two men, who sustained serious injuries, requiring hospital treatment, have been arrested.

A 22-year-old man from Southam, Warwickshire and a 19-year-old man from Evesham, Worcestershire have been arrested each on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and burglary.

Lead investigator Richard Thorpe, of the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the families of the men who sadly died in this collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, to please come forward.

“We are also appealing to anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, to please get in contact.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250144124.”