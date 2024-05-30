Wisbech man jailed after strangling partner and trying to hit her with a brick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William Grey was found guilty of string of offences

A man who violently strangled his partner twice and tried to hit her with a brick has been jailed.

Cambridgeshire Police said that William Gray, 31, was at the victim’s house in Wisbech, on Monday, 17 July 2023 when a row broke out and she asked him to leave.

Gray grabbed her by the throat, pushed her against a wall and into a bedroom.

On a bed, he grabbed her by the throat again and punched her.

She managed to push Gray out of the house and locked the door but he threw a brick at a fence and started kicking the door.

The victim opened the door to stop it being damaged and Gray, who still had the brick, pushed the victim back into the bedroom and tried to hit her in the face with it.

She managed to defend herself with her arm and Gray left.

However, he returned with a brick and damaged a mirror but left before officers arrived.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

On Friday (24 May), at Cambridge Crown Court, Gray, of North Brink, Wisbech, was jailed for three years and nine months, having been found guilty of intentional strangulation, actual bodily harm, making threats to kill and two counts of criminal damage.

He was also handed a restraining order for 10 years.

Detective Sergeant Lee Lombardo said: “Gray’s disgraceful behaviour left the victim very fearful, but hopefully this sentence will give her some peace of mind.