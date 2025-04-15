Wisbech driver who hit 14-year-old boy banned from the roads

By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 11:46 BST
Police say it was fortunate the boy did not suffer more serious injuries

A driver who hit a teenager in Wisbech has been banned from the roads.

Raul Napadiuk, 21, was driving a relative’s car when he struck the boy in Church Terrace, Wisbech, on the evening of 27 January.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to hospital with a minor injury and later released.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Napadiuk, of Lake Court, Wisbech, admitted driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by an accident.

He was handed a 12-month driving disqualification, required to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £100 in compensation at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (8 April).

DC James Bennett, who investigated, said: “It is fortunate the victim did not come away with more serious injuries.”

