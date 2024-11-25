Moment Wisbech drink driver is dobbed into police by his wife - incident to feature in new Shots! TV show
The episode looks at dangerous driving, street attacks and drug raids.
An incident that features in the episode is a Wisbech drink driver being dobbed into police by his wife.
A 999 call was made by a member of the public who had been driving behind a Ford Galaxy Ghia, and was concerned about the manner of driving.
Police found the car in Leverington and stopped to speak with the driver outside his home.
The driver was arrested after his wife came outside and told officers that he was drunk and only had a provisional driving licence.
He was disqualified from driving for two years and must complete 90 hours of unpaid work.
