Bodycam footage of the moment a Wisbech drink driver was dobbed into police by his wife is to feature in a new Shots! TV programme.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest edition of UK Crime Caught on Camera aired this week and is available to watch on www.shotstv.com now.

The episode looks at dangerous driving, street attacks and drug raids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the free-to-view programme on TV channel Shots!, Freeview channel 262, and on demand now at www.shotstv.com.

Wife dobs in drink-driving husband after he’s stopped by police. | Cambridgeshire Police

An incident that features in the episode is a Wisbech drink driver being dobbed into police by his wife.

A 999 call was made by a member of the public who had been driving behind a Ford Galaxy Ghia, and was concerned about the manner of driving.

Police found the car in Leverington and stopped to speak with the driver outside his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver was arrested after his wife came outside and told officers that he was drunk and only had a provisional driving licence.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and must complete 90 hours of unpaid work.

Watch the full episode on www.shotstv.com .