Whittlesey man who described himself as 'an animal' after drinking cheap vodka jailed for attack on woman

Wayne Garner locked up for more than a year after admitting string of an offences at court

A man who described himself as “an animal” if he drank cheap vodka, has been jailed for attacking a woman

Wayne Garner, 34, of Burnt House Road, Whittlesey, has been jailed for 16 months after admitting a string of offences at Peterborough Crown Court.

Police officers were to a property in Peterborough on 7 February, following reports of Garner smashing a glass door panel in a fit of rage.

Wayne Garner

It came to light that three days before, Garner had grabbed the victim around the neck and threatened to drown her.

Garner tried to flee while officers arrested him, but he was detained and taken into custody.

After being released on conditional bail, he was ordered not to contact or go near the victim.

Over the next few days, she received multiple phone calls from a withheld number.

Doorbell footage captured Garner driving past the victim’s home multiple times and stopping outside.

He then sent her a message on TikTok which read: “My biggest regret is laying a hand on you”.

Garner was further arrested for breaking bail conditions, but in April, he resumed his harassment campaign.

Garner sent another message threatening to slit the victim’s throat.

However, on 14 April, Garner handed himself in at Thorpe Wood Police Station and, in interview, said drinking alcohol could make him want to fight, but he tended to avoid “cheap nasty vodka” as it turned him into “an animal”.

He admitted assaulting the victim and sending distressing messages.

On Friday (13 September), at Peterborough Crown Court, Garner was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to harassment, assault by beating, sending malicious communications, obstructing a constable and criminal damage.

Detective Constable Lloyd Davis, who investigated, said: “Garner pursued a sustained campaign of fear and violence against the victim, and I am very pleased the seriousness of his offences has been recognised with this custodial sentence.

“I would like to thank the victim for her courage in coming forwards and being supportive of the case.”