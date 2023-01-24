A man from Whittlesey has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child.

The 31-year-old was confronted on Sunday (January 22) by an online child safety group, who had carried out a "sting” operation.

Members of the group live-streamed a video of them confronting the man for over half an hour before police officers arrived to arrest him.

Police arrested a man in Whittlesey on Sunday (January 22).

Shortly after police had arrived, a second group- who had been carrying out a similar operation online- also arrived.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On Sunday afternoon, a 31-year-old man from Whittlesey was arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child.

“An investigation into the matter is ongoing.