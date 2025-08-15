Whittlesey man arrested after teenager motorcyclist killed in crash near Peterborough

A Whittlesey man has been arrested after a teenage biker was killed in a crash.

The 19-year-old man from Wisbech was riding a red Lexmoto LXR motorbike, which was in collision with a red Range Rover Evoque, in Huntingdon Road, Little Raveley, at about 9.15am yesterday (14 August).

A 39-year-old man from Whittlesey was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs. He has been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath said: “This was a tragic incident resulting in the loss of a young man’s life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers. “We are appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should report it through the force website, quoting Operation Bromley. Anyone without internet access should call 101.