Whittlesey couple banned from keeping animals after failing to carry out tuberculosis testing on cattle

A Whittlesey couple have been banned from keeping animals for the rest of their lives after failing to test cattle for bovine tuberculosis.

Stephen Foreman, 82, and Janet Foreman, 78, of Saxon Road, also admitted offences relating to animal welfare after keeping cows on land prone to flooding. Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard the pair did not take the necessary steps to ensure the welfare needs of their animals were being met, as livestock was able to access a variety of hazards on the land, such as metal wire, did not receive a suitable diet and was not protected from pain, suffering and injury.

Officers visited the premises numerous times, providing both Mr and Mrs Foreman with information as to their legal obligations. Despite extensive advice, both from Trading Standards and vets from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), neither of them acted to provide for the basic needs of their livestock.

Mr Foreman also failed to carry out the testing required by law to stop the spread of bovine tuberculosis (bTB), a disease which can affect humans.

He was fined £1,250 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £500 and costs of £3,000.

Janet Foreman received a fine of £500, was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £200 and costs of £2,000.

They were also both issued with lifetime orders preventing them from owning or keeping animals, or otherwise having any involvement in their care or transportation.

Jacqui Harvey, Head of Operations for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards, who carried out the investigation into the pair said: “Those who own or keep animals have a positive duty of care, meaning they are required to ensure that an animal’s basic welfare needs are being met.

“In this case, Mr and Mrs Foreman failed to meet that duty, the seriousness of that failure being reflected in the sentence handed down.