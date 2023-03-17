The man who murdered 52-year-old Darren Kirk, and attempted to kill another man, has today been jailed a minimum of 35 years.

Lincoln Crown Court heard how Wayne Rule, 46, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, had taken a knife and repeatedly stabbed Darren in his home, which was also in Cygnet Court, on 20 December 2021.

The investigation showed how Darren had been home with his partner when Rule began banging on the door before entering the flat and herding them into the kitchen. He had something hidden up his sleeve.

52-year-old Darren Kirk was killed by Wayne Rule (right), images Lincolnshire Police.

Moments later, after making statements about a woman overdosing, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Darren multiple times in the chest. When his victim was on the floor, Rule crouched over him and stabbed him multiple times in his back before leaving.

One of the wounds inflicted was described in the post mortem as being inflicted with “severe force”. There were no defensive injuries.

The evidence revealed that less than an hour before he murdered Darren, Rule had set out to kill another man, a victim in his 40s. He had stabbed him 12 times at an address just over half a mile away.

Two knives with bloodstains matching the first victim were found at the initial scene, and further bloodstained knife was recovered from the murder scene.

After stabbing Darren to death, Rule barricaded himself into his own flat. He threatened to “start shooting” and demanded a negotiator, leading to a six-hour standoff with officers. Following negotiation with specialist officers, he eventually surrendered.

When he came out, he was recorded asking officers, “Which one is dead?”

The violence in the early hours of Monday 20 December 2021 appeared to be a result of a disagreement over drugs.

Rule pleaded guilty to the murder of Darren Kirk and the attempted murder of the man in his 40s at a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday 4 January.

His sentence will begin immediately. Rule has also been handed a second life sentence with a minimum tariff of 14 years for the attempted murder of his second victim to run concurrently.

‘Nothing can ever bring back my dad’

A statement from Darren’s daughter, Alana Kirk, was read out in court. In it, she said that her life felt like it was on hold since he was killed.

It read: “I have been waiting for answers and it has consumed everything. Now it is coming to a close I am finding it slightly easier but I struggle to talk about it. Nothing can ever bring back my dad or the relationship we had.

“Although he had not always been in my life, the six months to a year prior to his death we had connected again properly.

Now he has been killed I will no longer have the opportunity to keep strengthening my relationship with my dad. I want Wayne Rule to understand what he has done and that being a criminal – taking drugs and doing what he did – can only lead to ruin. He didn't just ruin my dad Darren's life. It was ours and his own life. His actions had consequences for so many people.”

‘I am glad he will not be part of society’

Detective Chief Inspector Andy McWatt from Lincolnshire Police led the investigation through the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU). He said: "These were premeditated attacks, and it is clear that Wayne Rule fully intended to kill his first victim; it is sheer luck that he survived, and we’re thankful he did. It is desperately sad that Darren did not.

“His violent actions have had a profound effect on the victim left alive, and he lives with the physical and emotional consequences of that every day. Darren’s family and loved ones have also suffered a loss that can’t be replaced. While nothing can bring him back we hope that the hard work which has gone in to securing a conviction for his killer, and his sentence today, will go some way to offering them the opportunity to move forward with their lives.