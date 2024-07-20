WATCH: Thieves who took just THREE seconds to steal bike in Peterborough city centre sentenced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark Hall and John Sallis caught on CCTV stealing bike in Long Causeway

A pair of thieves who were caught red handed on CCTV stealing bikes in the city centre have been sentenced at caught

On 1 May, police were alerted to the theft of two bikes in Peterborough city centre after the victims found their locks had been cut and the bikes were gone.

Another report was made the following day of a bike being taken from a bike rack in Long Causeway, again after the lock was cut.

The moment the pair struck in Long Causeway

CCTV footage of the second incident showed Mark Hall, 50, cutting the lock while John Sallis, also 50, rode off on the bike. The theft took just a matter of seconds

The pair were arrested on 7 May after CCTV operators spotted them in Long Causeway and alerted police.

Hall, of no fixed address, was charged with three counts of theft of a pedal cycle and going equipped for theft after he was found to be in possession of two bolt cutters and a pair of gloves. He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 7 June, where he was ordered to complete a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and is to pay a total of £930 in compensation to the victims of the bike theft.

Sallis, also of no fixed address, was charged with three counts of theft of a pedal cycle and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when he refused to take a drugs test in custody. He was also due for sentencing at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 7 June, however he failed to appear. He was arrested in Cornwall last month and appeared at Truro Magistrates’ Court on 9 July, where he was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison.

PC Alexandra Pullan, who investigated, said: “Bike theft can have a significant impact on the victim as this is often their primary mode of transport.

“I urge all bike owners to look into ways of protecting their bikes from theft, such as investing in sturdy locks and getting their bike marked which can help act as a deterrent and also increases the chances of us returning the bike if it is stolen and later recovered.”