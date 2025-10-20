A man has been banned from driving after a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre led to a head-on collision.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Dodwell, 21, of Ramsey Road, Warboys, was driving his black BMW 312, on the evening of 12 October last year, when he attempted to overtake another vehicle on a blind hill on the B1040 Somersham Road, in St Ives, crossing a solid white line at estimated speeds of 70mph.

The reckless manoeuvre resulted in a head-on collision with a blue Ford Transit Connect, with a combined impact speed of around 130mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Transit was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries including a fractured sternum, burns, missing teeth and a broken ankle.

The collision saw the van driver suffer a fractured sternum, burns, missing teeth and a broken ankle.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (16 October), Dodwell was disqualified from driving for a year and must carry out 150 hours unpaid work after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.

PC Wells, who investigated, said: “This was a completely avoidable collision caused by a moment of sheer recklessness. The driver showed a blatant disregard for road markings, speed limits and the safety of others. We hope this ban serves as a reminder that dangerous driving has serious consequences.”