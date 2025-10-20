WATCH: Terrifying Cambridgeshire 130mph head on collision that left Transit driver with broken ankle - as BMW driver is banned from roads

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Oct 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 16:52 BST
A man has been banned from driving after a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre led to a head-on collision.

Owen Dodwell, 21, of Ramsey Road, Warboys, was driving his black BMW 312, on the evening of 12 October last year, when he attempted to overtake another vehicle on a blind hill on the B1040 Somersham Road, in St Ives, crossing a solid white line at estimated speeds of 70mph.

The reckless manoeuvre resulted in a head-on collision with a blue Ford Transit Connect, with a combined impact speed of around 130mph.

The driver of the Transit was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries including a fractured sternum, burns, missing teeth and a broken ankle.

The collision saw the van driver suffer a fractured sternum, burns, missing teeth and a broken ankle.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (16 October), Dodwell was disqualified from driving for a year and must carry out 150 hours unpaid work after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.

PC Wells, who investigated, said: “This was a completely avoidable collision caused by a moment of sheer recklessness. The driver showed a blatant disregard for road markings, speed limits and the safety of others. We hope this ban serves as a reminder that dangerous driving has serious consequences.”

