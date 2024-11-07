WATCH: Teenager found asleep at £420,000 Cambridgeshire drugs factory jailed
A teenager who was found asleep in a house which had been transformed into a cannabis factory has been jailed.
On 30 September, the March Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), carried out a warrant in Norfolk Street, Wimblington, where they found 501 cannabis plants worth up to £420,840.
Ismail Ishmaili, 19, was arrested after he was found asleep downstairs and charged with production of cannabis.
Ishmaili, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine months after admitting the offence at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (30 October).
DC Chris Goodman, who investigated, said: “Cannabis factories and associated criminality can have a significant impact on the community.
“I would like to encourage anyone who believes they may be living near a cannabis factory to report any concerns to us so we can continue disrupting those involved.”
Information about how to spot the signs of a cannabis factory, along with the option to report concerns, can be found on the force’s dedicated drugs information webpage.