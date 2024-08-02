WATCH: Sword seized and stolen bikes found as police raid Peterborough homes in 'spice' investigation

Police seized a number of weapons – including a Samurai Sword – as they raided two Peterborough homes in Peterborough as part of a drugs operation.

On Wednesday morning police carried out the raid on two Eastfield homes as part of an investigation into the supply of ‘spice’ – a class B synthetic cannabis – across the city.

Five people were arrested, and a number of bikes which were suspected to be stolen, were recovered.

Cambridgeshire Police have released video of the raid, and a spokesperson for the force said: “On Wednesday morning our neighbourhood teams carried out warrants at two houses in Eastfield in connection with the supply of ‘spice’ – a class B synthetic cannabis – across the city.

“After searching one of the homes, a selection of offensive weapons was seized including a samurai sword, knuckle duster, nun chucks and machetes, as well as suspected class B drugs and drug paraphernalia.

“Five suspected stolen bicycles – one of which was marked with the BikeRegister markings – were recovered and work is underway to identify the owners.

“A small cannabis plant found growing in a garden was also seized – yes not the biggest yield, but still very much illegal!

“Five people were arrested – four men aged 19, 27, 45 and 62, and a 44-year-old woman. All have been bailed until October while we carry out further enquiries.

“We’re working hard to tackle drug dealing in response to your feedback, so please keep the information coming in!”

