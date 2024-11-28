WATCH: Short film showcases the horrifying experiences of domestic abuse victims from Peterborough

The video comes with a warning that viewers may find the footage ‘disturbing, offensive or traumatising’

A short film showcasing lived experiences of domestic abuse victims has been launched by Peterborough City Council.

The authority is working alongside partner organisations and local charities Peterborough Women’s Aid, Impakt, Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group and Living Keys for the project.

The multi-agency team came together to recognise White Ribbon Day on November 25 - an international campaign to raise awareness about Violence Against Women and Girls.

A domestic abuse survivor shares her story in the video.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We will be sharing five of these videos individually on social media across the campaign's 16 days of action, which we would like people to watch and share to help raise awareness.

“The stories, presented by actors, are from victims of domestic abuse, telling their stories and ends with a focus on the steps they’ve taken to rebuild their lives.

“The videos focus on nine experiences, ranging from physical abuse to financial and emotional abuse, all tying together how they took the steps to seek help and are now free of fear and control, and finding their voices again.”

In one of the clips, a woman describes how her partner grabbed her by the throat and threw her down the stairs, adding: “I remember laying there thinking I might die. All I could think about was my kids.”

The woman shares how her life is now she has escaped her abuser

White Ribbon Day also marks the start of the 16 Days of Action against gender-based violence, which runs until Human Rights Day on 10 December.

Councillor Dr Shabina Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health said: “Supporting White Ribbon Day is not just a symbolic gesture, it is a call to action for our entire community. We must work together to challenge and change the attitudes that perpetuate violence against women and girls.

"By raising awareness and promoting respectful relationships, we can create a safer, more inclusive Peterborough for everyone. I urge residents to join us in making this commitment and to speak out against violence in all its forms.”

As part of further awareness, on Wednesday 6 December a rock choir will be performing in Cathedral Square from 12.30pm in front of the Guildhall, in Cathedral Square.