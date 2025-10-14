WATCH: "Shocking" footage shows huge haul of illegal products hidden inside secret room in Bourne

Shocking footage shows the extreme measures taken to hide a vast amount of illegal cigarettes inside a Bourne shop.

Lincolnshire Trading Standards released the footage after their officers seized dangerous items from shops in Bourne and Grantham recently.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) said: “With the assistance of star sniffer dog, Skye, and her handler from Wagtail UK, illicit tobacco and cigarettes were seized from three of the shops.”

In Quick Shop, North Road, Bourne, the council said a whole room had been constructed “with the sole purpose of concealing illegal cigarettes and vapes”.

The sniffer dog points out the location before the officer kicks down the small makeshift door to uncover a huge haul of illegal products hidden inside a secret room.

As shown in the video, which has no sound, the number of products seized by officers was vast.

They estimate the total amount seized from the three shops, which included Mini Shop in High Street, Grantham, and Shop Mini Market in St Peters Hill, to be in the region of 120,000 cigarettes and vapes.

"Of particular concern was the presence of vapes containing cannabis in two of the premises – an increasing trend,” adds the spokesperson.

The multi-agency operation was carried out by Lincolnshire Trading Standards, Lincolnshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT) and Home Office Immigration and Enforcement officers.

The sniffer dogs with the haul of illegal cigarettes and vape products seized from shops in Bourne and Grantham.

Cllr Alex McGonigle, executive councillor for community safety at LCC, said: “The amount of illegal cigarettes and vapes the council’s Trading Standards officers uncovered in these three shops alone was staggering, and really illustrates the scale of the problem that is being seen across the country."

Andy Wright, principal trading standards officer at LCC, added: “We know that where there is a prevalence of shops selling these illegal goods there is an increased public concern relating to anti-social behaviour, and an increased risk of violent crime. Our records show that shops selling illegal cigarettes and vapes are 14 times more likely to sell to children than law-abiding premises. We are now starting to seize vapes containing cannabis on a regular basis.

“The shops identified in this operation will be fully investigated by my officers. In appropriate circumstances we, and Lincolnshire Police, will use each and every legislative measure at our disposal to stop the illegal trade.”

To report the sale of illegal tobacco and vape products, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.