Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Raid happened just after 4am today (Monday)

Ram raiders struck in Yaxley overnight, stealing a cash machine from the Spar and Post Office.

The yellow telehandler used in the raid remains on site outside the store, which is located just of Broadway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building is currently cordoned off by police, as the investigation into the incident continues.

The scene in Yaxley this morning following the ram raid

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a ram raid which took place at the Spar, Broadway Shopping Centre, Yaxley at about 4.20am today (19 August). An ATM has been stolen.

"Crimes have been raised and an investigation is ongoing.

"If you have any information, contact police via web-chat or 101 quoting incident 38 of 19 August.”