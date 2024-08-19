WATCH: Ram raiders steal cash machine from Spar in Yaxley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ram raiders struck in Yaxley overnight, stealing a cash machine from the Spar and Post Office.
The yellow telehandler used in the raid remains on site outside the store, which is located just of Broadway.
The building is currently cordoned off by police, as the investigation into the incident continues.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a ram raid which took place at the Spar, Broadway Shopping Centre, Yaxley at about 4.20am today (19 August). An ATM has been stolen.
"Crimes have been raised and an investigation is ongoing.
"If you have any information, contact police via web-chat or 101 quoting incident 38 of 19 August.”