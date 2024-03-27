Watch: Ram raiders get away with cash after attack on shop in Market Deeping High Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cash was stolen from a Market Deeping shop last night after ram raiders smashed through the building wall.
The raid happened at the Family Shopper store in High Street overnight last night.
Debris from the raid has been left scattered over the pavement and into the road.
Police are currently at the scene.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are investigating reports of a ram raid that took place in the early hours of this morning in Market Deeping.
“At around 2.13am, we received reports that a cash machine was being stolen from the Family Shop on the High Street.
“A yellow JCB is believed to have been used and the building sustained extensive damage as a result of the incident.
“Three men believed to be wearing masks then loaded the cash machine onto a transit van and left the area.
“Inquiries are still ongoing to locate the offenders and we are appealing for any witnesses or any other information that can assists with our inquiries. If you can help, please contact DI Gemma Skipworth [email protected] or [email protected] quoting incident 29 of today’s date.”
Late last year, Cambridgeshire Police launched a campaign to try and prevent ram raiders targeting cash machines.
The force said they were increasing patrols and showing its support for an “adopt an ATM” initiative run by an arm of Neighbourhood Watch called ATM Watch.
At the time, Chairman of the Peterborough Neighbourhood Watch Association Alan Paul said: “ATM Watch is an additional preventative measure to all the things already in place to help prevent ram raids, including anti-ram raid pillars, alarms, police patrols, and CCTV.
“ATM Watch is an arm of Neighbourhood Watch and is set up in much the same way on the Cambridgeshire Neighbourhood Watch Association website, but it has a primary focus on ATMs.
“It uses a ‘cocoon watch’ principle, a concept initially developed by the Home Office in the early 2000s for burglary projects, where all local businesses and houses surrounding an ATM are encouraged to take part and form an all-seeing all-hearing protective bubble around the machine.”