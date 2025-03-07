WATCH: £1.7 million of cannabis seized by police in raids in Peterborough, Wisbech and Lincolnshire

Seven people were arrested and have since been charged in connection with production of cannabis

An operation to tackle criminal gangs cultivating cannabis in Cambridgeshire has led to the seizure of £1.7m worth of cannabis.

In Cambridgeshire last month, the force, with the support of Norfolk and Lincolnshire Police, carried out 12 raids, made seven arrests and uncovered 10 cannabis factories containing plants with a total street value of more than £1.7m.

The raids took place last month (17-21 February) during a week-long intensification period, at properties in Peterborough and Wisbech as well as Holbeach and Boston in Lincolnshire.

Some of the cannabis found in Peterborough

The Peterborough raids took place in Eastfield Road and Waterhouse Way.

Seven people were arrested and have since been charged in connection with production of cannabis and will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 20 March.

Director of Intelligence, Detective Superintendent Chris Treadwell, from the Intelligence and Specialist Crime Department, said: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary are working daily to disrupt the activity of these criminal gangs and bring offenders to justice. We’re hitting criminal gangs where it hurts the most, in their pockets.

“We will continue to work with our communities who play a vital part in helping us tackle the production of cannabis by reporting their concerns. Local people are our eyes and ears in our communities and the information they provide is key. Please continue to be vigilant and report any concerns to us.”

Who has been charged?

Details of the arrests/charges – and where the raids took place – are:

Eastfield Road, Peterborough:

Enkel Plaku, 20, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, has been charged with production of cannabis.

Albert Street, Holbeach:

Lubian Arapi, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with production of cannabis and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Neritan Semanjaku, 44, of no fixed address, has been charged with production of cannabis.

Waterhouse Way, Peterborough:

Lindjet Salillari, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with production of cannabis and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Orange Grove, Wisbech:

Gentjan Agaliu, 42, of Brook Road, Bristol, has been charged with production of cannabis.

Parsons Drove, Boston:

Leonard Zyka, 49, of Parsons Drove, Boston, has been charged with production of cannabis.

Wyberton West Road, Boston:

Azis Beshiri, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with production of cannabis.

How to spot a cannabis grow

Police have released tips for residents on how to spot signs of cannabis grows in homes in their neighbourhood.

Signs include:

Covered up windows

Excessive security measures

Lots of condensation on windows, especially in the summer months

Lots of visitors often at unsociable hours

Residents only visiting address a couple of times a week

Excessive amounts of plant growing equipment

Lots of cables and wiring

Excessive electricity bills (for landlords)

No snow or frost covered roofs

Bright lights day and night

Buzz of ventilation

Vulnerable adults

To report concerns around the production of cannabis or exploitation of vulnerable people, visit www.cambs.police.uk or call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.