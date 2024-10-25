WATCH: Prolific Peterborough shoplifter jailed after being caught on CCTV stealing bacon and cheese from Co-op - a week after being given second chance by judge

By Stephen Briggs
Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:18 BST
Reece Fraser-Davis caught on CCTV loading his jacket and rucksack with multiple packets of bacon, salmon, coffee and cheese

A prolific criminal with more than 50 convictions for theft-related offences has been jailed after having been given a second chance by a judge last month.

Reece Fraser-Davis, 37, was arrested in Peterborough city centre on Monday morning (21 October) in connection with a theft from Co-op, in Oundle Road, Woodston, earlier in the month.

On 6 October, he was caught on CCTV loading his jacket and rucksack with multiple packets of bacon, salmon, coffee and cheese, before dashing out the store.

Reece Fraser-Davis was caught on CCTV loading his jacket and rucksack with multiple packets of bacon, salmon, coffee and cheese

Less than a week before, Fraser-Davis, of Oakleigh Drive, Woodston, was spared jail after he was handed a suspended prison sentence for three counts of theft from a shop, burglary including theft and being in possession of heroin.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (22 October) where he was jailed for 30 weeks, after admitting a further charge of theft from a shop.

PC Bloomfield, who investigated, said: “Despite being given a second chance in order for him to prove himself and receive support around rehabilitation, in just a matter of days Fraser-Davis was back committing crime.

“He clearly had little intention of taking the opportunity he was given and has now found himself serving time in prison.”

