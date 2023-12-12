WATCH: Prolific Peterborough shoplifter caught on CCTV stealing from NEXT, Waitrose and Co-op

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prolific Peterborough who was caught on CCTV stealing from several shops in Peterborough has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 in compensation.

Lorraine Williams has already been banned from some shops in the city after being caught stealing – but that didn’t stop her trying to take clothes and food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams, 51, entered Next in Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton, with a shopping trolley at about 6.45pm on 30 October, before filling it with a pair of jeans and six coats worth a total of £535 and leaving the store without making any attempt to pay.

Lorraine Williams is a prolific shoplifter

Two days later, on 1 November, she entered Waitrose in Mayors Walk, West Town, where she was caught by security stealing meat worth £121.

A week later she stole 20 bottles of alcohol worth about £600 from Co-Op in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, as well as several bottles of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Chequers Shopping Centre, Huntingdon, on 18 November.

On two occasions in the last two months, Williams was caught on CCTV at Brotherhoods Retail Park in Peterborough - a breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which was imposed by the courts in May 2022 following multiple convictions for shoplifting.

The two-year CBO states she is not permitted to go to:

Brotherhood Retail Park

Maskew Avenue Retail Park

Any Spar, Iceland, or Food Warehouse store in Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 4 December, Williams was spotted by response officers at the underpass near Rhubarb Bridge and arrested for the shoplifting incidents and breaching her CBO. She was further arrested for going equipped for theft and being in possession of heroin after being found with a foil-lined bag and a wrap of the class A drug.

Williams, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (6 December) where she admitted four counts of theft from a shop, two counts of breaching a CBO, possession of heroin and going equipped for theft.

She was sentenced to 26-weeks in prison, suspended for 18-months, must complete a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), pay £500 in compensation to Next and £600 to Co-Op.

PC Stacey Ireson, who investigated, said: “Williams is a prolific shoplifter who is evidently going to great measures to steal from businesses and go undetected.