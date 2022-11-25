News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Watch police use 'big red key' to break into Peterborough home used as cannabis factory

Drugs worth £300,000 found by police in two raids in city

By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 10:24am

Police have arrested a man after raiding two cannabis factories in Peterborough.

The raids were carried out yesterday, and saw scores of plants recovered.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our big red key was put to use yesterday morning as our Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant in Eye Road, Eastfield.

Scores of cannabis plants were found in the raid

Most Popular

“Inside, they found the house had been converted into a cannabis factory, with 222 plants being seized and a man in his 20s being arrested.

“Shortly after, the team found a second cannabis factory nearby in Vergette Street, where a further 119 plants were found - totalling about £300,000 from both homes.”

Hide Ad

Anyone with information about drug offending in Peterborough is being urged to contact police, either by using their web chat service, or by calling 101. People can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.