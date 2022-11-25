Watch police use 'big red key' to break into Peterborough home used as cannabis factory
Drugs worth £300,000 found by police in two raids in city
Police have arrested a man after raiding two cannabis factories in Peterborough.
The raids were carried out yesterday, and saw scores of plants recovered.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our big red key was put to use yesterday morning as our Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant in Eye Road, Eastfield.
Most Popular
“Inside, they found the house had been converted into a cannabis factory, with 222 plants being seized and a man in his 20s being arrested.
“Shortly after, the team found a second cannabis factory nearby in Vergette Street, where a further 119 plants were found - totalling about £300,000 from both homes.”
Anyone with information about drug offending in Peterborough is being urged to contact police, either by using their web chat service, or by calling 101. People can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.