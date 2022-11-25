Watch police use 'big red key' to break into Peterborough home used as cannabis factory

Police have arrested a man after raiding two cannabis factories in Peterborough.

The raids were carried out yesterday, and saw scores of plants recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our big red key was put to use yesterday morning as our Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant in Eye Road, Eastfield.

Scores of cannabis plants were found in the raid

“Inside, they found the house had been converted into a cannabis factory, with 222 plants being seized and a man in his 20s being arrested.

“Shortly after, the team found a second cannabis factory nearby in Vergette Street, where a further 119 plants were found - totalling about £300,000 from both homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad