WATCH: Police release video of top 10 cases of bad driving - including overtake on Tallington level crossing

Police have released a video showing some of the worst driving seen on county roads – including a driver overtaking a truck on a level crossing.

Lincolnshire Police’s video ‘counts down to the worst case of driving recently witnessed’ in the county – including narrow near misses, foolish overtakes, and road rage.

At number seven on the list was a red Vauxhall overtaking a white lorry at Tallington level crossing – just avoiding oncoming traffic as it reached the bend.

The moment a car overtakes a lorry at Tallington Level Crossing

A statement from Lincolnshire police said: “The footage has all been submitted by other road users who have witnessed dangerous, careless and in some cases extremely risky driving.

““Road safety is everyone’s business. We all have friends and family who we want to arrive home safely.

“Sadly, there are some that don’t make it home; too often we report serious collisions where people have been seriously injured or have tragically died in Lincolnshire. Working with our road users, Operation Snap gives anyone, who records dashcam or other video footage, the opportunity to share evidence of suspected traffic offences with us.

“We view every piece of footage submitted and where offences are identified and the evidence is clear we will take action. Where the prosecution threshold isn’t quite met, we will consider sending a warning letter to those drivers, advising them of their poor manner of driving.”