WATCH: Police raid Ramsey drug dealer's home and use Stinger to stop car

A Ramsey drug dealer has been given a suspended sentence after being caught with drugs worth £1,000 at his house.

Police from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Team carried out a warrant at the home of Ethan De Pasquale in Old Station Road, on 23 May last year, after suspecting he was dealing drugs.

In his bedroom and vehicle they found cannabis worth more than £1,000, a knife and mobile phones with messages linking him to dealing class A and B drugs.

Police carry out the raid on the home

The 19-year-old was arrested again on 24 October last year after the vehicle he was in failed to stop between Huntingdon and Warboys. Officers used a stinger to slow the vehicle down and then caught up with him with another mobile phone containing messages concerning drug dealing.

Video released by Cambridgeshire Police shows the key moments leading up to both arrests – including the moment the stinger was deployed to stop De Pasquale’s car.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (13 September), De Pasquale was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years. He must also carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

PC Chris Winchester, from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Team, who investigated, welcomed the sentence, and said: “This sentence gives this young individual the opportunity to turn his life around, away from drug dealing.