WATCH: Police raid £89,000 cannabis factory found in Peterborough home as man jailed for six months

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Dec 2024, 10:30 BST
Police found more than 100 plants inside property last month

A man has been jailed after police raided a cannabis factory worth £89,000 at a Peterborough home.

Endri Xhumari, 30, was arrested on the morning of 7 November after the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at his home in Alexandra Road, Millfield.

Inside the house officers found rooms had been converted into a cannabis factory containing 106 plants.

Some of the plants found in Alexandra Roadplaceholder image
Some of the plants found in Alexandra Road

Xhumari appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (6 December) where he pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and was sentenced to six months in prison.

Detective Constable Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “Cannabis factories are often linked to organised criminality, violence and anti-social behaviour – which we do not want in our communities.

“I would urge anyone who believes they might be living near a cannabis factory to report information to us.”

Key signs that a property is being used as a cannabis factory include

Police have issued a list of signs a home might have been converted to become a cannabis factory.

They include:

Frequent visitors at unsocial hours and throughout the day and night

Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night

Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sticky aroma and noise from fans

An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost

Information about drugs can be reported to police online via the force’s dedicated drugs information webpage.

