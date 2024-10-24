WATCH: Police raid Peterborough home and arrest man in drugs operation

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Oct 2024, 14:25 GMT
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 16:00 GMT
Raid took place in Orton

Video footage of a police raid on a home in Peterborough.

Officers carried out the raid on Wednesday morning in Orton Malborne.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said that Ryan McBride, 22, of Eldern, Orton Malborne, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis and was due to appear in court today (Thursday).

