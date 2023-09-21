WATCH: Police raid Peterborough flat as man arrested in connection with drug offences
Man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of class A drugs
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Police have released footage of a drugs raid at a Peterborough flat.
One man was arrested in connection with the operation, which took place at the address in in English Street, Millfield on Wednesday (September 20).
A police spokesperson said a 28-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
He has now been bailed until December 20.