WATCH: Police raid Peterborough flat as man arrested in connection with drug offences

Police have released footage of a drugs raid at a Peterborough flat.

One man was arrested in connection with the operation, which took place at the address in in English Street, Millfield on Wednesday (September 20).

A police spokesperson said a 28-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

