Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Raid was part of a larger operation across the region

Video footage of a police raid at a home in Orton has been released – after a woman was arrested in connection with drug supply.

The raid was part of a wider investigation into drug dealing across the east of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The raid happened on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “It was an early start for our Neighbourhood Support Team on Wednesday as they assisted the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) in executing a warrant in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay.

The moment police raided the home in Orton

“A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and, after spending the day with us in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“This activity was part of a wider investigation into drug dealing across the region, with a warrant also executed in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, where a man in his 60s was arrested.

“Drugs, electronic devices, cash and a Taser-style device were seized yesterday and an investigation is ongoing.”