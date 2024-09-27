WATCH: Police raid home in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough and arrest woman in connection with class A drug supply
Video footage of a police raid at a home in Orton has been released – after a woman was arrested in connection with drug supply.
The raid was part of a wider investigation into drug dealing across the east of England.
The raid happened on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “It was an early start for our Neighbourhood Support Team on Wednesday as they assisted the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) in executing a warrant in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay.
“A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and, after spending the day with us in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station, has been bailed pending further enquiries.
“This activity was part of a wider investigation into drug dealing across the region, with a warrant also executed in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, where a man in his 60s was arrested.
“Drugs, electronic devices, cash and a Taser-style device were seized yesterday and an investigation is ongoing.”