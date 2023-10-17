WATCH: Police pull machete from drug dealer's trousers in Oundle Road, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer who was tracked down by police officers and found with a machete down his trousers has been handed a fine in court.

Officers from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were on patrol on 16 December last year when they saw Kieran Beckett leaving a house in Eastfield in a taxi.

Having received information he had been involved in recent violent incidents, officers pulled the car over in Grove Street, Fletton.

The moment the machete (inset) is recovered by police

Beckett, 20, got out and made a run for it but was soon caught and detained in Oundle Road.

The handle of a machete was seen sticking out the top of Beckett’s tracksuit trousers, leading to his arrest and a full search which revealed three mobile phones and £788.40 in cash on him, resulting in him being further arrested in connection with drug supply offences.

When interviewed, Beckett was adamant there was nothing on his phones that would link him to drugs supply, stating two of the phones were specifically to use social media - one for Instagram and one for Snapchat.

However, a review of the phones revealed clear evidence of Beckett being involved in the supply of cannabis, cocaine, and heroin.

Beckett, of Pandora Drive, Cardea, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and being concerned in the supply of cannabis, heroin, and cocaine.

He was ordered to pay a £500 fine, must complete a 40-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), undergo a 12-month Mental Health Treatment Requirement and forfeit the £788.40 in cash and machete.

PC Daniel Dimeo, one of the arresting officers, said: “Thanks to the work of the neighbourhood officers, we have been able to take a dangerous weapon off the streets and disrupt drug supply issues in Peterborough.

