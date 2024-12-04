WATCH: Police in CCTV appeal following attempted 'burglary' in Wisbech area
Cambs Police have released this CCTV footage of the incident
Police have released CCTV of a man and a car they would like to trace in connection with a suspected burglary attempt.
A house in New Drove, near Wisbech St Mary, was broken into at about 5pm on Thursday, 28 November.
Cambs police say a window was smashed but “nothing was taken”, although the footage does not show the damage being carried out.
Police say that anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference 35/86546/24.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.