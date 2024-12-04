WATCH: Police in CCTV appeal following attempted 'burglary' in Wisbech area

Cambs Police have released this CCTV footage of the incident

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released CCTV of a man and a car they would like to trace in connection with a suspected burglary attempt.

A house in New Drove, near Wisbech St Mary, was broken into at about 5pm on Thursday, 28 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambs police say a window was smashed but “nothing was taken”, although the footage does not show the damage being carried out.

Police say that anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference 35/86546/24.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.