WATCH: Police find £10,000 of crack cocaine and heroin at Peterborough drug dealer's home
A county lines drug dealer has been jailed for three-and-a-half years as part of an operation into class A drug dealing in Peterborough.
After months of intelligence gathering, detectives found Hugo Chessapa, 23, played a significant role in the operation of two county lines.
They raided his home, finding thousands of pounds worth of drugs.
Now video footage of his arrest has been released by police after he was locked up at Huntingdon Crown Court.
Police have welcomed the sentence, highlighting the damage caused by class A drugs in the city.
Mobile phone data showed Chessapa frequently in the same location as an identified “deal phone” for the drugs line, as well as having daily communication with other suspected drug dealers.
He was arrested at his home in Vergette Street, Eastfield, Peterborough, on 24 May as part of an enforcement phase of Operation Tsunami – a crackdown on exploitation and illegal drugs in Peterborough.
A search of his home found about £10,000 worth of cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin.
Chessapa appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Monday (9 October) where he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.
Three charges of supplying crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis, heroin and crack cocaine will lie on file.
Detective Constable Jacob Reeves, who investigated, said: “Operation Tsunami has been our response to tackling some of the most harmful people in our communities who are exploiting vulnerable people, involved in serious violence and operating class A drugs lines.
“While people may report things to us and not see activity straight away, please be reassured that every bit of information we receive plays a part in making operations such as these more effective and ultimately puts dangerous people in prison.”
Chessapa is the eighth person to be sentenced as part of Operation Tsunami.
The enforcement phase, which ran throughout May, has so far seen 48 people arrested with 21 of those charged with 84 drug offences, and eight people sentenced to a total of more than 28 years in prison.