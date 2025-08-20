WATCH: Police chase Peterborough drug dealer through Cambridge - and find 82 cocaine wraps

Video footage of the moment a Peterborough drug dealer was chased on foot through the streets of Cambridge has been released – after he was given a suspended prison sentence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbourhood officers were on patrol near Parkside in Cambridge on 21 June when they witnessed Valter Mendes involved in a suspected drug deal.

The 19-year-old fled the scene but was spotted later that day in Christ's Pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a short foot chase, officers stopped him on Emmanuel Road where he was found with 82 wraps of crack cocaine, 15 wraps of heroin, a large knife and £405 in cash.

Court news

Video footage of his arrest can be viewed on our YouTube channel.

A search of his home, in Crabtree, Peterborough, uncovered multiple mobile phones and weighing scales, further linking him to drug supply activity.

Further investigations also connected Mendes to a separate incident on 16 June, when CCTV operators spotted him carrying a knife near the Grafton Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Huntingdon Crown Court on Tuesday (12 August), Mendes was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, two counts of possession of a knife in a public place, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property. He must also carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

Detective Constable Samuel Andrews, who investigated, said: “This case highlights the proactive work our neighbourhood teams are doing to tackle drug dealing and knife crime. Carrying weapons and dealing drugs puts lives at risk, and we will continue to target those who bring harm to our communities.”