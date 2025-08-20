WATCH: Police chase Peterborough drug dealer through Cambridge - and find 82 cocaine wraps
Neighbourhood officers were on patrol near Parkside in Cambridge on 21 June when they witnessed Valter Mendes involved in a suspected drug deal.
The 19-year-old fled the scene but was spotted later that day in Christ's Pieces.
Following a short foot chase, officers stopped him on Emmanuel Road where he was found with 82 wraps of crack cocaine, 15 wraps of heroin, a large knife and £405 in cash.
Video footage of his arrest can be viewed on our YouTube channel.
A search of his home, in Crabtree, Peterborough, uncovered multiple mobile phones and weighing scales, further linking him to drug supply activity.
Further investigations also connected Mendes to a separate incident on 16 June, when CCTV operators spotted him carrying a knife near the Grafton Centre.
At Huntingdon Crown Court on Tuesday (12 August), Mendes was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, two counts of possession of a knife in a public place, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property. He must also carry out 150 hours unpaid work.
Detective Constable Samuel Andrews, who investigated, said: “This case highlights the proactive work our neighbourhood teams are doing to tackle drug dealing and knife crime. Carrying weapons and dealing drugs puts lives at risk, and we will continue to target those who bring harm to our communities.”