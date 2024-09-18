Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dangerous driver who sped through Huntingdon has been sentenced.

Neighbourhood officers were on patrol in the town on the evening of May 29 when a red Kia Picanto reacted to their presence and sped off in Ambury Road.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “Officers followed the vehicle as it cut corners, pushed through traffic, went through a red light and over took vehicles on the wrong side of the road, all while at speed, before coming to a stop in Byron Close.

“The driver, 30-year-old Azane Riaz, of Kings Ripton Road, Sapley, ran from the car but was chased by officers and arrested.”

A still from the police video

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (September 11), Riaz was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months

PC Lauren Mellors, who investigated, said: “Riaz put the lives of other road users at risk with his driving actions. As a result he’s now got a criminal record and will not be allowed behind the wheel of a vehicle for a lengthy period of time. If he is caught again, he will risk being sent to prison.”