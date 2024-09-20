WATCH: Peterborough Police raid three Bretton homes and arrest four men in bid to stop sale of cannabis edibles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video shows police executing warrants at the homes

Peterborough Police have released video footage of three raids on Bretton homes as they try to clamp down on the supply of cannabis edibles and products.

Four men, aged between 19 and 31, were arrested in the raids, and thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash seized – including items linked to making cannabis edibles and cannabis vapes, along with large bags of cannabis, readymade cannabis joints, various drugs paraphernalia and bundles of cash.

All four men have been released on bail.