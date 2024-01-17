WATCH: Peterborough police interrupt coffee break to carry out search on car at McDonalds drive-thru

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The moment Peterborough police officers interrupted their coffee break to carry out a stop and search on a car at a McDonalds drive-thru has been captured on video.

Officers were at the Walton fast food restaurant just after 8am this morning (January 17) when the stop happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We often get stick about being at McDonald's to grab a quick coffee… but this morning we just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

A police spokesperson said: "We often get stick about being at McDonald's to grab a quick coffee… but this morning we just happened to be in the right place at the right time."

“While on our way back to the station after assisting our Neighbourhood Support Team to carry out a successful warrant, we called into Walton McDonalds for a caffeine fix when we had a tip-off that the occupants of a car in the drive-through were smoking cannabis.