WATCH: Peterborough police interrupt coffee break to carry out search on car at McDonalds drive-thru
The moment Peterborough police officers interrupted their coffee break to carry out a stop and search on a car at a McDonalds drive-thru has been captured on video.
Officers were at the Walton fast food restaurant just after 8am this morning (January 17) when the stop happened.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We often get stick about being at McDonald's to grab a quick coffee… but this morning we just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
“While on our way back to the station after assisting our Neighbourhood Support Team to carry out a successful warrant, we called into Walton McDonalds for a caffeine fix when we had a tip-off that the occupants of a car in the drive-through were smoking cannabis.
“We spoke with both the driver and passenger, when the passenger handed over a spliff and admitted there was a bit more cannabis in the car – relevant offences have been dealt with.”