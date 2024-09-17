Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Joao Bari given suspended sentence

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A class A drug dealer who was found with a £10,000 stash in his Peterborough home has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Joao Bari, 35, was arrested at his home in Wolf Square, Parnwell, on 27 June after police raided the house in connection with county lines drug dealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers investigating the running of the “Ruben” line selling heroin and cocaine between London and Peterborough attributed the “deal line” mobile phone to Bari.

Police used a power saw to gain access to the home at Wolf Square, Parnwell - and found nearly £10,000 worth of drugs inside

Inside the house, £9,510 worth of heroin and cocaine were found inside laundry detergent tubs, as well as three “burner” mobile phones and six smartphones.

While officers were there, they rang the number for the drugs line, which led them to a handset that was hidden in a sofa.

Bari appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (13 September) where he was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for 18 months, after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must also carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and complete a five-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Detective Constable Dylan Lenton, who investigated, said: “The evidence against Bari was so overwhelming he had little choice but to plead guilty in court.

“We are working hard to tackle county lines drug dealing as it often goes hand-in-hand with extreme levels of violence and exploitation of young or vulnerable people. I would encourage anyone with information about drug dealing to report it to us.”