WATCH: Pedestrian jailed for killing cyclist (77) after getting angry she was riding on the pavement
A pedestrian has been jailed for killing a cyclist, after getting angry she was riding on the pavement.
Celia Ward, 77, died after being struck by a car.
She swerved into the road, in Huntingdon, to avoid Auriol Grey, who was angrily gesticulating at her to get off the pavement.
Grey, 49, of Bradbury Place, Huntingdon, was convicted of manslaughter following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.
She was jailed for three years at a hearing on March 2.
A video shown to the court captured the moment Grey shouted at Mrs Ward to "get off the [expletive] pavement".
Moments later, Mrs Ward appeared to wobble off the pavement, into the carriageway where she is struck by a VW Passat.
The court heard the two women passed each other in opposite directions on the pavement of the town's ring road on October 20, 2020.
The prosecution claimed Grey was "angered by the presence of a cyclist on a footpath".
Prosecutor Simon Spence KC said Grey shouted at Mrs Ward and "gestured in a hostile and aggressive way towards" her, causing her to fall off the bike and into the road.
Jurors heard the car had no chance to take avoiding action and Mrs Ward died at the scene.
The court heard Grey left prior to emergency services arriving and went to Sainsbury's where she bought groceries.
In police interview, Grey, who has cerebral palsy, told officers she was partially sighted and described the pedal cycle as travelling "fast" in the centre of the pavement.
Det Sgt Mark Dollard, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This is a difficult and tragic case. Everyone will have their own views on cyclists, pavements and cycleways but what is clear is Auriol Grey’s response to the presence of Celia on a pedal cycle was totally disproportionate and ultimately found to be unlawful, resulting in Celia’s untimely and needless death.
“I am pleased with the verdict and hope it is a stark reminder to all road users to take care and be considerate to each other.
“I want to take the time to acknowledge Celia’s family and thank them for their patience and dignity throughout the entirety of the investigation and trial.”