Joanne Dennehy was only the third woman in Britain to be given a whole life sentence

Joanne Dennehy is one of just a handful of women in British legal history to be told she would never be released from prison after she stabbed three men to death in Peterborough – and attempted to kill two others in Hereford.

She joined Myra Hindley and Rose West when she was locked up at The Old Bailey 10 years ago this month.

In an exclusive video package for National World, we take a look back over the case, and the sentencing hearing where Dennehy was brought to justice for her wicked crimes. Watch the full video on Shots!

Joanne Dennehy

Peterborough was shocked by Dennehy’s killings, when they came to light over the Easter weekend, and the following days, in 2013.

She stabbed Polish national Lukasz Slaboszewski, Royal Navy veteran John Chapman, and landlord and father Kevin Lee in just a few days.

The body of Kevin Lee was discovered on Easter Saturday in Newborough, after it was dumped in a ditch by Dennehy and accomplice Gary Stretch.

A few days later, on the Wednesday, the other two bodies were found by a farmer in a ditch at Thorney Dyke.

Meanwhile, Dennehy and Stretch had gone on the run, heading to Hereford. While there, Dennehy stabbed two men – both out walking their dogs, and picked at random – as the pair drove the streets of the town. Amazingly, both men survived the attack. Dennehy stole the second man’s dog, and was found with the pet when she was arrested.

The drama continued when she was taken to the police station, when she ‘joked’ with police that ‘at least she wasn’t fat.’

And when she was put before the courts, she shocked everyone by pleading guilty to her offences – and continuing her erratic behaviour during the court process.