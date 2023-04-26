News you can trust since 1948
Watch moment Peterborough shopkeeper tackles attempted robber and "smacks him in the gob"

“The adrenalin kicks in and you think of your staff's safety. I got hold of him and I had to smack him round the gob. It was scary."

By Debbie Luxon
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST

CCTV video captured the moment a shopkeeper sprinted and tackled an attempted robber before his colleague arrived and "smacked him in the gob".

Shopkeeper Billy Maher tackled the man at the Nisa Local store in Walton, Peterborough on Saturday, April 8. Police are now looking for a man in connection with the incident, which happened at about 8.30pm.

Billy, 62, said he saw a staff member tackle a balaclava-clad man trying to make off with a crate of Foster's beer before slamming him into an ice cream crate.

The moment of the attempted robberyThe moment of the attempted robbery
Billy then ran over and "smacked him in the gob" as his staff member took punches to the face from the robber.

The robber, wearing a black puffer coat and black gloves, then ran off with his accomplice who held the door open for him.

Billy and his team then ran for cover as the glass door to the shop was smashed in with a hammer, covering the first member of staff in glass as he sat on the shop floor.

Billy said: "The adrenalin kicks in and you think of your staff's safety. I got hold of him and I had to smack him round the gob. It was scary."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101, or contact them on their webchat service, quoting incident number 35/26218/23.

